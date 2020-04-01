ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has officially signed a shelter-in-place order for the entire state, outlining what state officials expect from citizens for its duration.
The shelter-in-place order will remain in place until April 13. The order calls for citizens to practice social distancing, bans gatherings of 10 or more people, calls for businesses and non-profits to reduce to minimum basic operations, calls for workers to be screened for COVID-19, and defines who and what are essential workers and businesses.
You can read the order in full below:
The governor also said public schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Students will finish the year online.
As of Wednesday, there were 4,638 coronavirus cases in Georgia and 139 deaths from the virus.
We spoke with Mack Farr, who live near Lavonia in the northeast corner of the state. He says the shelter-in-place order is necessary to save lives.
“I feel for Governor Kemp. That was a tough decision to make but I’m to the point, I think I’m actually in favor of it because I think we need to get serious about this. It’s a serious issue and if we do the right things maybe we can lessen the effects," Farr says. “The economic thing is one thing but we’ve got a human toll that needs to be stopped. It needs to be stopped. It’s getting serious.”
