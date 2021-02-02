Returning Teachers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at a news conference in Atlanta, where the Republican governor proposed letting some retired teachers return to work at full pay. Kemp also wants to do more to recruit teachers from the military and historically Black colleges. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

 Jeff Amy

ATLANTA (AP) — Some retired Georgia teachers could return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension under a measure that Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that Georgia needs to bolster its teacher workforce. The proposal would let educators return if they can teach in one of the top three subject areas in which a local region most needs more teachers. Kemp also wants to recruit more teachers from the military and from historically Black colleges.

Georgia isn't experiencing as severe a teacher shortage as some other states, but experts say it's still a problem amid declining enrollments in colleges of education.

