ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that some businesses will be permitted to re-open their doors to the public while reiterating the importance of social distancing.
Gov. Kemp said a handful of businesses that rely on physical contact will be able to open back up on April 24. These include:
- Gyms
- Fitness centers
- Bowling alleys
- Barbers
- Body art studios
- Nail care artists
- Cosmetologists
- Hair designers
- Aestheticians and their respective schools
- Massage therapists
On April 27, Kemp said theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services will be able to begin reopening.
As far as church services, Kemp says in-person services will be allowed, though they must be conducted in accordance with strict social distancing protocols.
"Online, call-in and drive-in services are still good options for the time being," Kemp said.
Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed for the time being.
While this phase of reopening is important for Georgia's economy, Kemp continued to reiterate the importance of social distancing - as the fight against the coronavirus is not over.
Local action that is more or less restrictive than the guidelines and orders Kemp has issued will not be permitted.
He urges the businesses to use common sense when conducting operations going forward, including extra cleaning.
The 'shelter-in-place' order that Kemp issued for the state will expire on April 30 at 11:59 p.m. - as expected. However, Kemp encouraged Georgians to plan to shelter in place through May 13, which is when the state's Public Health Emergency expires.
The governor said he wants to make sure Georgia's elderly and ill have time to prepare for the orders to expire.
“If we remain united, just as we have in this fight against COVID-19, we can the overcome challenges and the obstacles ahead of us," Kemp said. "But if we allow politics, partisanship, elections and egos to divide us during this important inflection point, our entire state will suffer.”
