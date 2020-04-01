ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Wednesday he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order on Thursday.
The shelter-in-place order will remain in place until April 13.
The governor also said public schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Students will finish the year online.
As of Wednesday, there were 4,638 coronavirus cases in Georgia and 139 deaths from the virus.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.