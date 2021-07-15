SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they hope to reopen an interstate that connects much of Georgia its coastline by next week after a crash knocked a bridge overpass from its support beams. The Georgia Department of Transportation says it plans to demolish the overpass that crosses above Interstate 16 so that it can reopen the interstate by next week. A short stretch of the interstate was closed in both directions following Thursday's crash. Authorities say a semi on I-16 was hauling a trailer with a dumping mechanism that was extended upwards, causing it to strike the bridge overhead Thursday. The agency shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its base.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.