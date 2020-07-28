GWINNETT CO, GA. (FOX Carolina) -- Three inmates in Gwinnett County are being thanked by deputies after they saved an officer who suffered a medical emergency at work.
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was supervising a jail housing unit, when inmates noticed he looked like he wasn’t feeling well. He then lost consciousness at his deputy desk and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open.
According to the GCSO Facebook post, inmates who could see the deputy faint and injure his head began pounding on their doors, GCSO said. Soon, the entire unit was “thundering with noise.”
The deputy, who later said he did not realize he’d been unconscious, said he heard the inmates shouting his name.
He said he thought someone needed help, so he stood up, opened the cell doors, and lost consciousness again.
Three inmates rushed out of their rooms to help the deputy. They called for help on the deputy’s desk phone and radio.
The deputy is now recovering at home.
GCSO said it is proud of the inmates for showing determination and kindness during the incident.
