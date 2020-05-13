HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) The Hart County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged for his connection in a child abuse case that occurred back in 2018.
According to a press release, the incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office in February 2020 by a Florida Police Department who has been investigating allegations into Denny John Donald.
The Canon, Georgia man has been charged with Felony Cruelty to Children for his involvement in the case.
Deputies say Donald has been incarcerated since November 2018 for drug charges. Other allegations in the case are being investigated by the Hart County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services are also involved in the ongoing investigation.
