Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of North Carolina, announced that Joseph F. Wiseman, 58, of Roswell, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection to a bribery scheme involving three former top Buncombe County officials.
According to documents filed with the court, at various times in the mid 80's through 2017, Wiseman was the agent and contractor for three businesses that obtained more than $15 million in contracts with Buncombe County.
Court records show that from 2014-2018, Wiseman engaged in bribes with former County Manager Wanda Skillington Greene; former Director of the Department of Planning and Development Jon Eugene Creighton; and former Director of the Department of Social Services, Assistant County Manager, and later Buncombe County Manager, Amanda Stone.
Documents in court stated that Greene, Creighton, and Stone accepted gifts, payments and other things of value from Wiseman in exchange for awarding contracts and projects to the companies Wiseman represented.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wiseman paid for pleasure trips to various locations within the United States and abroad, including to Key West, Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Napa Valley, San Diego, Vienna, Budapest, Cartagena, and Vancouver, among others.
In exchange for the above, Greene and Creighton awarded multiple Buncombe County contracts worth over $2 million to Wiseman's company.
As part of his guilty plea, Wiseman contends that the expenses he incurred by providing these trips, gifts, and other things of value to the County Officials came out of what otherwise would have been part of the his own profit, rather than from any type of “padding” or inflating of the contract amounts.
He went on to say however, that he provided the valuable gifts for the purpose of influencing Greene, Creighton, and Stone’s decision to award the contracts.
Wiseman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud before the U.S. Magistrate Judge. Wiseman could be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.