COLUMBUS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Police Department needs help finding a critically missing 5-year-old girl.
Kamarie Holland was last seen in the area of Bowman Street on Monday, Dec. 13, according to police. Kamarie was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt and maroon pants with flowers and hearts.
Kamarie is described by police as 3'5" and 45 pounds with brown eyes and sandy color hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.
