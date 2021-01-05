Click here to see the latest election results.
(FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, voters in Georgia will head to the polls to decide two very important runoff elections. Up for grabs...control of the U.S. Senate.
Incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will be running against Democratic candidates John Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock respectively.
As it currently stands, Republicans control the Senate 50-48, but a win in both Tuesday's runoff races would give democrats a 50-50 tie with republicans. With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris overseeing the chamber, democrats would effectively have control with her casting any tie-breaking votes.
Republicans need to only win one of the races today to maintain control over the chamber.
Both President Trump and President-elect Biden were in the state on Monday campaining for their party's candidates.
A Look At the Races
Senator Kelly Loeffler, appointed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp to take over retired Senator Johnny Isakson's seat, is the first female republican senator from the State of Georgia.
Loeffler was sworn into office in January 2020. Before becoming a senator, she was an executive at a financial services firm in Atlanta and co-owner of Atlanta's WNBA team the Atlanta Dream.
Facing off against Senator Loeffler is Rev. Raphael Warnock. Warnock serves as the pastor at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
In the state's other runoff election, Republican Senator David Perdue will face off against Democratic candidate John Ossoff.
Senator Perdue, a close ally of President Trump, has served in office since 2014.
In his time in office Sen. Perdue has served on the Armed Services, Banking, Budget and Foreign Relations committees. Prior to running for office, Senator Perdue was not in politics. He was the CEO of Reebok athletic brand and Dollar General stores.
His opponet, Democrat John Ossoff, gained attention in the 2017 special House race when he ran against, and lost to, Republican Karen Handel. Ossoff's campaign website describes him as a media executive, small business owner and investigative journalist.
Ossoff owns a portion of former BBC journalist Ron McCullagh's Insight TWI. The company has produced documentaries on mass killings and sexual slavery by ISIS, and a corruption investigation on judges in Ghana.
Polls across the state open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. We'll have complete coverage of the results on air and online.
More news: Brief rain and high peak snow today, bigger system on Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.