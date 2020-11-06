ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official says there will be a recount in the state's presidential election because the margin between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is so small. The Democrat now leads with about 1,500 votes after five million ballots were cast in the state. The Associated Press has not declared a winner. State officials say there are several thousand absentee and provisional ballots still to be counted, and thousands of other ballots sent to the military and citizens living overseas can be received until the end of business Friday. Voters alerted to problems with the ballots they cast must fix them Friday to be counted.
