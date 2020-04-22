ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Georgia Governor Kemp announced that several businesses, including gyms and dine-in restaurants, will be permitted to reopen their doors in coming days.
As the state prepares to slowly reopen its economy, the Georgia Department of Public health says 20,740 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. 836 people have died as a result of contracting the virus.
As of April 22, Fulton County alone was seeing 2,222 cases with 84 virus-related deaths. Five Georgia counties' total cases are in the thousands.
Georgia health officials say 3,959 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Gov. Kemp said several businesses like bowling alleys, barbers, nail salons, and gyms will be permitted to reopen their establishments to customers on Friday, April 24.
Dine-in restaurants, theaters and private social clubs will be able to open on April 27. Social distancing protocols will continue to be set implemented, state officials said.
For daily updates on coronavirus in Georgia, click here.
