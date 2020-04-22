FILE-In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp welcomes the Tour Championship golf tournament back to Atlanta before the first round, in Atlanta. Kemp plans to seek federal approval for a limited expansion of Medicaid that would require new enrollees to work, volunteer, receive job training or attend school. Kemp unveiled the plan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)