A visitor from nearby Pooler, Ga., climbs a sea dune after collecting shells on the south beach of Tybee Island as Hurricane Dorian passes 80 miles out to sea, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. The dunes suffered major where eroded two years ago by Hurricane Irma, but this year the coastal barrier island was spared the worse from Dorian. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)