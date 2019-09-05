ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday lifted the mandatory evacuation order for people east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties.
Read the executive order here.
Officials warned some roads and bridges may remain impassable due to flooding and damage from the storm.
The F.J. Torras (St. Simons Island), Downing Musgrove (Jekyll Island), and Tybee Island Causeways are cleared for travel. The Sidney Lanier Bridge is also clear for travel. Crews are inspecting the US-17 Savannah River Bridge.
Kemp also released this statement:
"I want to thank the countless emergency management officials, law enforcement, first responders, local leaders, and Georgians who worked together to prepare and respond to Hurricane Dorian. As Governor, I am incredibly proud of our statewide collaboration and deeply grateful that we experienced no loss of life. Many Georgians still have challenges ahead - power outages, fallen trees, and property damage - in the aftermath of this powerful storm, but I am confident that we will address them and emerge even stronger. Now, we must stand together and offer our assistance to the Bahamas and our neighbors, South Carolina and North Carolina."
MORE NEWS - The wild horses of the Outer Banks won't evacuate. They have a special trick to survive hurricanes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.