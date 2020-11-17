ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that Pro V&V, a U.S. Election Assistance Commission certified testing laboratory, "found no evidence of the machines being tampered" after he asked the company to conduct an audit the state's voting machines.
“We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Election security has been a top priority since day one of my administration. We have partnered with the Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Cyber Center, Georgia Tech security experts, and wide range of other election security experts around the state and country so Georgia voters can be confident that their vote is safe and secure.”
Pro V&V conducted an audit of a random sample of Dominion Voting Systems voting machines throughout the state using forensic techniques, and also examined central absentee ballot scanners and components.
Raffensperger said the Pro V&V audit found that all of the software and firmware on the sampled machines was verified, and no signs of cyber attacks or election hacking were found on the machines.
