FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that dispatchers took dozens of calls after a small earthquake Wednesday night.
"Yes folks that was indeed a 1.8 Earthquake many of you felt around Northeast Forsyth tonight," Sheriff Freeman said in the post. At least according to our friends at the US Geological Service. Dozens of calls to 911 and FCSO but thankfully no damage reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.