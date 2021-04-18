ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state workers participating in the Employees Retirement System will get bonuses of up to $1,800 this year, but will once again not get permanent increases in their pensions.
The pension fund's board voted Thursday to give 54,000 retired workers 3% bonus checks. It's capped at $1,800 for people with pensions at or above $30,000 a year.
Retirees have received similar bonuses in recent years. The checks generally go out in January and July.
Leaders of the Georgia State Retirees Association would prefer that retirees get a permanent cost of living. That wouldn't require a board vote each year, and future increases would compound upon each other.
MORE NEWS: DEW reinstates work search requirement on Sunday in order for claimants to keep UI benefits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.