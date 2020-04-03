Generic Georgia Coronavirus Numbers
FOX Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) - The death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to more than 180 in Georgia as the state prepares for a stay-at-home order to take effect. The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized because of the virus. The state is reporting more than 5,800 confirmed cases, though testing has been limited. An order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp says people must stay home unless conducting essential activities. The order was to take effect at 6 p.m. Friday. It supersedes orders previously issued by county and city governments. That has some local officials worried that some of their measures, such as park closures, could be rolled back.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.