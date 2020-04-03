ATLANTA (AP) - The death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to more than 180 in Georgia as the state prepares for a stay-at-home order to take effect. The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized because of the virus. The state is reporting more than 5,800 confirmed cases, though testing has been limited. An order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp says people must stay home unless conducting essential activities. The order was to take effect at 6 p.m. Friday. It supersedes orders previously issued by county and city governments. That has some local officials worried that some of their measures, such as park closures, could be rolled back.
Georgia stay-home order could roll back some local restrictions
