HART COUNTY, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - Georgia State Patrol says one lane of I-85 northbound near the border with South Carolina is shut down after a tractor trailer slammed into the rear of a flatbed truck Saturday night.
GSP says it happened around 7:36 p.m. near mile marker 176.5. The flatbed truck was parked in an emergency lane facing north, while the tractor trailer was traveling north in the right lane. Troopers say the driver of the tractor trailer failed to maintain their lane, hitting the flatbed. Both vehicles were sent over a guardrail and down an embankment.
Troopers say two serious injuries have been reported as a result, and the investigation is ongoing. The affected lane is set to remain closed for up to two hours.
