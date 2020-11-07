ATLANTA (AP) — As partisans celebrated and protested Democrat Joe Biden's victory, some Georgia counties are inching toward a final count of ballots in the state elections. Biden continues to narrowly lead President Donald Trump in the contest for Georgia's 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide winner Saturday, but hasn't called a winner in Georgia. At Freedom Park in Atlanta, a rally broke into a dance party to celebrate the declaration of Biden's win. At the State capitol, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied to allege the election has been stolen from their candidate. No substantiated allegations of fraud have come to light.
