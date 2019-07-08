ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Georgia woman is facing an arrest warrant for attempting to smuggle contraband into an Upstate correctional facility, officials released to media.
The suspect, 36-year-old Calandra Shantelle Holden, was visiting an inmate recently at Tyger River Correctional Institution when the incident was reported.
The matter of contraband was not disclosed.
Holden is being charged with criminal conspiracy.
