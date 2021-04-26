SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a van carrying 16 people crashed onto its side and was engulfed in flames on an interstate, killing at least six people and injuring the rest.
They tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that six people died at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals. Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle along I-85, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
