A pregnant woman was shot and killed at a Georgia apartment complex, police say

A pregnant woman was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Georgia on Monday night, police say.
Athens-Clarke County officers were called to the complex at 9:37 p.m. in response to a report of a gunshot, department spokesman Geoffrey Gilland said.
They found 24-year-old resident Auriel Callaway on the ground with a gunshot wound, Gilland said. She was four months pregnant.
Her toddler son was also with her, but he was uninjured, according to Gilland.
Callaway was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Police detained several people from the apartment complex after serving search warrants Tuesday morning. Gilland said they have all been released as investigations continue.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.
