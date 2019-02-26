ATLANTA, GA. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Brian McCann took the field in a Braves uniform for the first time since 2013 on Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal reported.
McCann, who returned to his original team in November, made his spring debut against the Mets. He played catcher and hit fifth in the order.
He finished 0-for-2, striking out on three pitches and grounding out on the first pitch of his next at-bat. He caught four innings, two of which were pitched by lefty starter Sean Newcomb.
“Day 1, calling signs is weird, setting up is different,” McCann said. “You’re re-training your body where to go, what to do. No matter how much work you put on in the backfield, when you get into game speed, it’s a whole other ball game.”
The Braves signed McCann to split time with Tyler Flowers at backstop. The duo will play a pivotal role in developing the franchise’s young pitchers.
Now 35, McCann hit .212/.301/.339 across 63 games last season. He said he’s fully recovered from midsummer knee surgery.
“There’s just a lot of positive things going on here,” McCann said of the Braves.
“Seems like everybody’s young. There’s two or three waves that are coming. It’s not just at the big-league level. ... There’s just arm after arm. It’s a nice luxury to have.” McCann told the Atlanta Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.