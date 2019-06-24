Click here for updates on this story
NORCROSS, Ga (WGCL) -- Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly raped his girlfriend as he held a machete at her side, then allegedly attempted to rape her roommate.
A woman told police she was awakened by her roommate’s boyfriend, Elvin Amaya, who she says ordered her to remove her clothes and threatened her with a machete.
Amaya allegedly told the woman, “You are going to be mine now whether you like it or not.”
The woman, who is five months pregnant, said she refused and told the man he would have to kill her and her baby first.
Out of fear the woman said she stayed in her room all day waiting for her roommate to return. She said she did not eat or drink all day.
According to incident reports, while police were taking the woman’s statement, the man’s girlfriend came forward and admitted Amaya sodomized her against her will the night before.
She told police when they returned from a night out at a billiards club he was angry because she had been talking to other men. She said he demanded sex and when she refused, he assaulted her while holding a machete at her side.
Police found the machete protruding from underneath the couch.
The man's girlfriend said he was drinking beer and snorting methamphetamine before the incident, and that she didn’t report the rape initially because he threatened to harm her family.
Investigators said the man is going by an alias and they’re requesting the public’s help identifying him.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
