Man killed after tree topples onto his Georgia home

CARTERSVILLE, GA (WGCL) -- A man was killed overnight after a tree fell onto his home in Cartersville.
The tree crashed down onto the bedroom of the home on Fite Street around 1 a.m. Monday morning, killing the man as he was sleeping.
The identity of the man has not been released but the fire department says he is 34 years-old.
There were other people inside of the home at the time. Thankfully, they were all able to make it out of the home safely.
Not many other details are known.
