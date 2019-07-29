Click here for updates on this story
Buford, GA (WGCL ) -- It's an exciting time to be in high school for kids in Buford. A new high school is so massive it looks more like a college campus.
Students and parents got a sneak peek of the new $85 million high school in Gwinnett County on Saturday.
Parents, students, and members of the community got to tour the new Buford High School and for the price tag, no one was disappointed.
“Some smaller colleges don’t have this type of facility, which is amazing, we’re very blessed,” said one parent, Lyle Sheppard.
About 1500 students will be attending and utilizing everything from the outdoor student plaza, two stadiums, media center…just to name a few.
“Our kids have an opportunity to experience it to the fullest,” Sheppard told CBS46.
It was a packed house for the ribbon cutting and many parents expressed how excited they are about everything from performing arts, to the academics, and athletics.
“As a parent, you want your kid to really understand the experiences they’re able to live, we try to remind our kids every day, don’t take this for granted…take advantage of every second of this,” added Sheppard.
Students are scheduled to begin classes August 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.