Georgia (FOX Carolina) -- A gruesome discovery was made by Effingham County Sheriff's Office on December 20 when two kids were found buried behind their own house in the a town less than 45 minutes from Savannah, that has a population of less than 2,000. That town is Guyton, Georgia in Effingham County.
The son was last seen over two years ago, witness' reported to media. Mary, who was 14, was reportedly last seen in October. The remains were not discovered in the old farming town till late December.
Deputies reported to the household after a tipster expressed concerned of the whereabouts of the teenage daughter, and feared she was dead. Deputies interviewed the father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., 49, who reportedly played Santa at a nearby Walmart in Rincon, Ga.
Deputies reported the family members gave conflicting stories, and that the girl supposedly went to live with her mother in South Carolina. Investigators did not reveal what he said, but it led them to dig up the yard.
The father, his wife and stepmother to the children, Candice Crocker, 33, and her mother, Kim Wright, 50, were arrested, as well as Wright’s boyfriend, Roy Anthony Prater, 55. The charges of concealing a death and child cruelty could be upgraded as the investigation continues, the sheriff said.
Investigators are still trying to make sense of the case. None of the suspects have a significant criminal history, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives are hoping for help from the girl’s mother in South Carolina, where she is believed to be homeless.
“The biggest question some of us are asking is, how did the little boy go missing for two years and nobody identified that?” A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
