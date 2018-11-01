Charleston, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and his media production group, signed up to produce a documentary on the 2015 Charleston shooting, orchestrated by white supremacist Dylan Roof.
Steph Curry founded Unanimous Media with Jeron Smith, and Erick Peyton. The company produces television and film, and digital content centered around faith, sports, inspirational stories and family themes.
According to a news release, the documentary is on the bible study that Dylan Roof walked into at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, South Carolina, and what happened after. The feature will include intimate interviews with survivors and family members who were left to grapple with this senseless act of terror.
The film will be called Emanuel. It is described as a poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, and the power of forgiveness.
“Emanuel is an incredibly powerful film and we’re honored to come on board as executive producers,” said Curry in the news release.
“The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness. Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me.”
Emanuel will be featured at DOC NYC on November 14 and 15. For more information on the film, please visit https://www.emanuelmovie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.