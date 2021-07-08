SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa has left at least one person dead in Florida and injured several at a campground at a Navy base in Georgia.
The storm was churning through southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, hours after making landfall in Florida.
One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car. And a spokesman for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia says a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles on the base, hospitalizing about 10 people.
The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina were under a tropical storm warning Wednesday evening. A tropical storm watch extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.