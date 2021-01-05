DALTON, Ga. (AP) — With mounting desperation, President Donald Trump is declaring he will “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. And he's appealing to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.
He shouted his objections to his loss, which he insists was a victory, at a long rally in Georgia Monday night.
His announced reason for the appearance was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday's runoff election.
But he spent much of his speech insisting he was cheated out of victory, though election officials in state after state have said he's wrong — Republican officials as well as Democratic.
Meanwhile, more Republicans are turning against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.