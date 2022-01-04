ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson Area Sister Cities kicked off their 2022 Anderson International Festival on Tuesday evening with German fest.
The event happened from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center. Anderson Mayor Terrance Roberts and Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns spoke during the event.
Here are some pictures from the fest!
Anderson German fest (5)
(FOX Carolina, January 4, 2022)
Anderson German fest (3)
(FOX Carolina, January 4, 2022)
Anderson German fest (2)
(FOX Carolina, January 4, 2022)
Anderson German fest
(FOX Carolina, January 4, 2022)
