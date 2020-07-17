SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and The Blood Connection (TBC) are partnering to host a large community blood drive at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.
Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing along with a $10 Visa gift card.
The blood drive is set for Friday, July 24, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. inside the auditorium.
“Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blood Connection has been valuable community partner, helping to sustain the blood supply on which our patients depend,” said Lori McMillan, vice president of professional services at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Now, more than ever, we encourage residents to support our community by donating at the blood drive on July 24.”
The test will take seven days to see results.
