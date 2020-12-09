(FOX Carolina) - How would you like to get paid $1,000 to play video games for 50 hours? Oh yeah, you also get a brand new PlayStation 5.
WhistleOut.com is looking for an applicant to do just that.
The company says all you have to do is apply and the dream job could be yours.
Once your 50 hours of gaming is complete, you'll answer a few questions about it for a review and you'll be paid the $1,000! The company says you can even keep the PS5 console when you're done.
Applicants have from now until December 16 at 8:59 p.m. to apply. The winner will be announced during a live stream on WhisteOut TV (their YouTube Channel) on December 18.
The company says the ideal candidate will have a television that supports 4K gaming with HDMI support and a reliable internet connection.
Gamers will be asked to pay attention to their experience overall — thinking about things like online vs. offline experience, comparisons to older generations, download speeds, and new features.
If you're interested in applying, you can do so here.
