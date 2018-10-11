Anderson County, SC -
Bass fishermen can now rejoice, the schedule for 2019 has been announced by B.A.S.S Nation officials.
Nation, the organization with affiliated clubs in 47 states and 10 nations worldwide will once again hold their three regional events, and a year ending championship in 2019.
Nation will visit Alabama's Lake Guntersville for the Central Regional, California's Lake Shasta for the Western Regional, and Sebago Lake in Maine for the Eastern Regional.
The season will then end with the B.A.S.S Nation Championship, which will take place on South Carolina's Lake Hartwell, at a date to be determined.
The 56,000-acre fishery on the Georgia/South Carolina border has hosted three Bassmaster Classics, including the 2018 event that drew a record total attendance of 143,323.
