GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials said drivers who take I-85 South to I-385 North will encounter a new lane shift beginning Tuesday night.
Gateway Project officials said the connector ramp between I-85 South and I-385 North will be shifted 400 feet south from its current location.
Officials said drivers should use extra caution at the interchange as they use this new configuration.
