A look at bridges being built on the Gateway Project

Source: 85-385 Gateway

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials said drivers who take I-85 South to I-385 North will encounter a new lane shift beginning Tuesday night.

Gateway Project officials said the connector ramp between I-85 South and I-385 North will be shifted 400 feet south from its current location.

Officials said drivers should use extra caution at the interchange as they use this new configuration.

