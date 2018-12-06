GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the threat of ice and snow this weekend, it’s not only time for you to stay warm, but also your furry friends.
"If it's cold for you, it's cold for them,” said Paula Church with Greenville County Animal Care.
With up to 4 inches of snow expected around the county, Church suggests bringing your animals inside.
Also, owners should be prepping them for the chillier temperatures with jackets and booties.
"Clearly you want to make sure that you take the same precautions with them you would take for yourself,” she said.
While you’re planning to keep your pets warm, the Greenville County School District is planning to keep your children safe come Monday.
"Were simply waiting for the most accurate weather forecast,” said Beth Brotherton with the district, “Typically those come closer to the actual weather event."
Brotherton says they’re checking all their equipment for winter weather as they prepare for the snow and up to quarter inch of ice expected.
She expects the district to make a decision on whether or not to cancel school next week by Sunday or early Monday morning.
"It is roads and ability to get students to school that are often a defining factor for us in making a decision,” said Brotherton.
The district has set up a text alert system this year. That will notify parents of any delays or cancellations. Brotherton urges parents to sign up now or complete the process.
"At this point we've had 20,000 parents say yes that they want to receive alerts. We're waiting on 30,000 parents to respond,” she said, “If you're one of those parents who have received our test text message in the last couple of days, you do need to reply with a yes."
