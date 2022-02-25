A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's far from quiet at Cowboy Up, Greenville's latest concert venue, with construction work still going on. But in one month, it's going to be a lot louder.
Cowboy Up, which opens March 25, is the latest business to move into the historic Judson Mill.
"We're kind of going for that Nashville tourist vibe. It's kind of high energy, loud music," said Braxton Wilson, the owner of Palmetto Entertainment who will book acts for the venue.
Braxton said their big focus is country music, but they're also booking rock, indie, folk and DJ acts.
"We like a crowd," he said. "It makes the environment more fun."
Wilson knew the music industry was for him after his first concert. For the owner of Cowboy Up, Howard Dozier, live music was more like the Wild West.
"I'm very country as you can tell by my accent, but a cowboy I am not," Dozier said.
Dozier has spent the last 15 years in the food and beverage industry opening bars around Greenville, but saw the potential for a venue this size.
It's 10,000 square ft. with a 20 by 30 ft stage.
And it has something you won't see anywhere else in Greenville: a mechanical bull.
Dozier's been bucked a couple times, but not by the bull. The pandemic hasn't made construction easy.
"It's not just supply chain, but it's the price of these items that are hard to get which are sometimes 50% more expensive than they were two years ago," he said.
Now with opening night in sight, Dozier said it's all a part of the ride.
The first concert is scheduled for April 8. Colt Ford is headlining with Conner Sweeny opening. Tickets are $30.
A second concert is set for April 15, featuring Matt Stell with George Birge and Hunter Holland. Tickets are between $18-$25.
