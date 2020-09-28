COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Workforce said Monday that about 1.5 percent of claimants have reported getting an "access denied" message when trying to log in to access benefits.
DEW said new security measures were added a few weeks ago to reduce the risk of fraud behavior, including personal security questions that claimants must answer upon login.
Users have reported the issue on desktop computers and on cell phones.
DEW said cell phone users may find solutions by taking these steps to prevent cross-site checking:
- Cross site tracking setting on iPhone (found instructions online)
- Go to settings
- Go to Safari
- Uncheck Prevent Cross-Site Tracking
- Cross site tracking setting on android (found instructions online)
- Open Chrome
- Tap “more” option at the right of the address bar. Then select “settings” option
- Under “advanced” click “privacy” option
- Tap “Do not track” option to turn it on
For desktop computer users, DEW advises trying a different internet browser.
DEW said sometimes the issues stem from users timing out before completing all of the personal security questions.
DEW offered this information about issues with security questions:
- Most of the questions refer to personal information such as addresses or employers that are associated with a person’s name. Claimants should know or have access to this information.
- However, for claimants who have more challenging questions that they are not able to remember or answer correctly, we are sending email communication with an alternative option to verify their identity. We are asking that they provide a copy of their government issued ID (such as a driver’s license, passport, permanent resident card or alien registration card) with the claimant ID number on each page of the documentation that is being submitted. They can submit this information to the agency in one of these three ways:
- Through the MyBenefits portal: To access the document upload function through your portal, login, click on the “My Documents” tab near the top right of your screen. On the “My Documents” screen, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the green button on the left labeled, “Upload Document”. A separate popup will allow you to upload your documents. After you complete the upload process, contact the call center.
NOTE: Don’t be alarmed if the documents they uploaded doesn’t display in the portal.
They are required to then call the call center at 1-866-831-1724 to let them know that it’s been uploaded and a staff member can review. The system will not automatically notify that a document has been updated.
- Mail the documentation to SCDEW, Attn: LNEX, P.O. Box 995, Columbia, SC 29202. Please be aware that mailing will result in a slower processing time.
- Fax the document to 803-737-2870. Please be aware that faxing will result in a slower processing time.
If issues persist, the claimants are encouraged to visit a SC Works center or Connection Point.
