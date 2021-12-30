A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
- Freeman Stoddard, Alvieann Chandler
GETTING ANSWERS: Beaver Dam Road
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - "Getting Answers" is back this week looking into what we've heard about Beaver Dam Road in Cherokee County.
The road goes from South Green River Road to Highway 29. In fact, it's home to the Cherokee County Humane Society.
It may be a short road, but the problems are long. Drivers says the potholes create an obstacle for them.
Rita Dickson says her grandchildren notice it when they ride with her.
"The holes end up getting so deep—like, with my grandkids; when I have them in there: "What did you hit? What happened?" Dickson said.
On some parts of the pavement, it looks like a beaver has been chewing on it.
"It is awful," Dickson said, "The last time this road has been paved has been about a little over 20 years go."
Kay Blackwell was born and raised off this Gaffney Road. She thinks it's more like 30 years. And her experience is the same as the kids.
"You try to miss the potholes, but, sometimes, you can't because cars are coming," Blackwell said, "And you have to be really careful and drive slow because, if you don't, I mean, you could bust a tire or something, the way they are."
The state's Department of Transportation says they have no records of any paving this road. James white says he sees cars flying over the potholes anyways.
"It's coming up in chunks," White said, "And if you hit that, it could break you. You could go off in the ditch down there."
The DOT says 300 cars drive it per day, but drivers don't want it to be forgotten.
"This is not a 'back road,' perse, because they do use this road for detours and utility trucks," said White, "And I think they should take note—really take note of this road."
That's why drivers, like White, agree they want to see a change.
"They need to pave the road. Patching ain't gone do no good. It's temporary, but they need to pave the whole road," said White.
The SCDOT says they may have patched six potholes over the last year, but it could be three years or more before they do something else. The estimate is that it could be included in the 2024-2025 resurfacing program.
"Getting this road paved would be a miracle," Blackwell said.
Beaver Dam Road is on the resurfacing candidate list. So, that's something. What it grinds down to is just the wait.
"Well, yea, you've got to have patience. I mean, it's not going to get done overnight," White said, "Patience... I ain't got good patience."
Submit other roads here.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Lucas Sellem, Gray News staff
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.