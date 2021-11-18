SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - "Getting Answers" is tackling our first, full county road this week.
GETTING ANSWERS: Clark Road
Our submissions brought us to Clark Road, in Spartanburg County.
The community tells us there have been a lot of new developments lately, and they fear there is no infrastructure to support it.
Clark Road connects Boiling Springs to Inman. And drivers say the potholes are spread about, especially over the two bridges on the road.
Jeanne Cluney says to get to the new neighborhoods, you have to go over the potholes first.
"Between Inman and Boiling Springs, we're just getting inundated with developments," said Cluney, "And there doesn't seem to be any plan to put in the infrastructure to go with those developments."
Amber Cluney fears the road conditions could deter potential residents.
"Our problem is, though, when these people are shopping in Inman and looking around to potentially move, we have this problem with our roads," Cluney said.
Cluney says they work she's seen isn't holding up.
"And they've patched over and over.," Ckuney said, "As soon as they put the patch in, it's gone."
Matthew Walker describes his drive.
"Harsh, very bumpy, a lot of rattling in the car," Walker said.
And Guffey says the curves can be dangerous, if you're not careful.
"You have to make a choice of either hitting a pothole or swerving into oncoming traffic," Guffey said, "As much traffic that's on Clark Road, it's just not, really safe."
The Spartanburg County Communications Manager says anywhere from 1,500 and 3,500 vehicles travel Clark Road per day. And the last time this road was paved was in 2000.
Walker says he's ready for some work to be done.
"Pave, fix the potholes, maybe add a light at some of the intersections," Walker said.
The county says there are multiple projects planned for Clark Road. Crews will be reclaiming/paving in 2022. They're replacing a culvert between Broadleight Court and Edgevale Drive and the bridge over Meadow Creek. That work will begin in January 2022 and take around six weeks to complete.
The paving and bridge replacement will begin in the Spring/Summertime. The paving will likely take four to five weeks to finish. The bridge will take three to four months.
Engineering and ROW acquisition should be completed in 2022 with construction tentatively scheduled for 2023. The road will also be widened to at least 22 feet. The county will also be adding roundabouts at the intersections of Seay, Sugar Ridge, and Belcher Roads. All of this is weather-dependent.
"It's just going to keep getting busier. And I think the potholes are going to get worse," Cluney said.
Guffey says she's optimistic about the progress.
"We're trying to grow as a community and be one of those cute, little Landrum-style towns," Guffey said, "And with all these new developments and people coming in, we really need to make sure that we're appealing and that people feel safe."
We also received complaints about damage to cars from driving this road. Spartanburg County says the county can potentially be held responsible if they've had notice of an area that needed repair. This is done through their Roads & Bridges Department.
The county says they will also be adding RPMs (Raised Pavement Markings) and rumble strips too.
