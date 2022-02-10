FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Each week, we look into roads you request to find out what's being done to improve them.
This time, it's Gulliver Street, in Fountain Inn. It starts near I-385 and leads into Highway 418.
New homes are popping up on Gulliver Street. And drivers wonder if the road will hold up with the extra traffic.
Paul Campbell says the road conditions have been poor for a long time.
“There have been potholes and broken up pavement there for, about, ever since we’ve moved here," said Campbell.
Campbell believes the business coupled with new developments is causing the road to break down.
“This traffic here, and it has gotten worse over the last two or three years because of the very large subdivisions going in," said Campbell, "And they just don’t seem to be concerned about preparing a good road.”
The state's Department of Transportation says the daily vehicle count is over 11,000. Campbell suggests to rebuild the road from scratch.
“It needs to be dug up; a new base put down underneath that asphalt because of the heavy, heavy truck traffic that’s particularly in that intersection," Campbell said.
Campbell is referring to the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Gulliver Street. You can see long patches leading to the I-385 side of the road. The SCDOT says they've completed three pothole repairs over the past year, but David Stoddard says it's not enough.
“I've noticed, when they call themselves fixing it, they just patch it back up. And it makes it worse," said Stoddard.
Stoddard was one of the many drivers who reached out to FOX Carolina to get some answers.
“It just seems like we’re going through the run-around with it," Stoddard, said, "And I feel, as being taxpayers, we shouldn’t have to go through that.”
The SCDOT confirms some work is coming to Gulliver Street. The street is included in the 2023 Pavement Improvement Program. No word on a start or completion date. Stoddard has some suggestions.
“Instead of just patching up, fix the whole road," said Stoddard, "Just tar the whole thing.”
In the meantime, Campbell just hopes that the work will sustain the new developments.
“It'd just make driving—Well, I obviously drive here every day, because we live here. We go over that road every day," Campbell said, "It would just make it where I wouldn’t have to dodge potholes all the time.”
We'll follow up next year.
