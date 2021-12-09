A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - You wanted to know what's going on with Highway 183, and we found out for you.
Also known as Farrs Bridge Road, this highway moves from Greenville County, through Pickens County, to Oconee County. We focused on Pickens because that's where our "Getting Answers" complaints were coming from.
Drivers, like Robert Proffitt, say you have to be very cautious when taking that way.
"I've actually had my windshield shattered by something falling off another vehicle from hitting a pothole," said Proffitt.
Proffitt has considered packing up his family.
"It's so dangerous that I'm fearful for my kids driving to school every day," Proffitt said, "So, we're actually thinking about moving out of this beautiful community, here in Dacusville, to the City of Pickens so that my kids can be closer to school."
That's because when you leave Pickens and start heading toward Dacusville, there's an area where the potholes are hard to miss. Between Tarbor Woods Road and North Cedar Rock, the potholes have taken over the road.
Hal Banks says he hasn't seen any work done. And he's lived here all his life. No word on the last time this road was paved.
"It has gotten really bad. Potholes—there's stretches of it. It's just patch on top of patch," Banks said.
Banks says the drivers going to their jobs in Greenville get the worst of it every day.
"Certain hours of the day, this road is heavily-trafficked, because Pickens, pretty much, is a bedroom community," Banks said, "People that live in Pickens work in Greenville."
The state's Department of Transportation says the daily traffic count ranges from 4,400 to over 11,000. Lynn Cooley says the amount of cars makes the conditions worse.
"The roads, the potholes, and the traffic on this road really does not make a good mix," Cooley said.
And when asked what's the worst part, Cooley says all of it.
"It's spotty all the way through there," Cooley said, "There are not good sections. There are not bad sections."
The SCDOT tells us Highway 183 is currently not part of any Pavement Improvement Programs. 66 percent of Pickens County's Non-National Highway System (NHS) Primary Roads are on this list as in poor condition.
"It feels like nobody really cares about the condition of the roads," Proffitt said, "I'm more of a person that needs to see action and hear less words."
Farrs Bridge is on the resurfacing candidate list to be evaluated for the 2023 Pavement Improvement Program. That's just not what drivers want to hear.
"We've heard that story before, haven't we? And so, until we actually see something—get out here and fix some holes—you've just got to deal with it," said Cooley.
We'll follow up in two years to see if there's any progress.
