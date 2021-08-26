GETTING ANSWERS: Morris Bridge Road
ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us Morris Bridge Road is crumbling apart.
The road runs from Highway 26 near the North Tyger River until Walnut Grove Road in Spartanburg County.
Lynda Reich has lived on the road for around 40 years.
"It just feels like a really bad, old, country road that is not fit for cars to drive on," Reich said.
Reich says she's concerned the roads are not safe enough for buses full of kids to take this route. She a two-year-old grandson named A.J.
"There are holes. There are lumps. There are places where it goes away. And it's just very unlevel to drive on, uneven," said Reich.
After knocking on the doors of as many homes as we could, we found out almost everyone else who lives on Morris Bridge feels the same.
Shannon Gentry calls Roebuck home too. She says her and her husband's vehicles have taken a hit. And she says the potholes are so bad, you can't enjoy the scenic views of the Roebuck/Pauline community.
"Just gravel, dings—dents and dings from where they come out and throw a little bit of gravel in a pothole every once in a while," Gentry said.
Gentry says the storms don't help, as the road continues to deteriorate.
The drive gets really bad the closer you get to Hatchett Road.
"We need them to repave the road. That's basically it," said Reich.
And they're not looking for a patch job.
"Instead of spot-fixing the areas, maybe pave the whole area. And instead of coming out and painting some yellow lines and throwing some gravel and dirt every once in a while, just give it some consideration," said Gentry.
The state's Department of Transportation says there are no projects set for Morris Bridge Road at the moment.
"That's not acceptable. Something needs to be done," Gentry said.
Gentry says perhaps the road shouldn't be top priority but certainly not forgotten about.
The SCDOT says only 225 vehicles travel the road per day. And 69 percent of all Non-Federal Aid Secondary Roads, like Morris Bridge, are in poor condition. And they get no federal funds.
"It shouldn't matter how many people travel this road or the popularity of this road. We're taxpayers also. And we deserve to have decent roads," Gentry said.
Though it may be disappointing to hear, the residents aren't giving up.
"That sucks. We feel like our road is just as important to be fixed," Reich said, "Maybe more people just need to complain, I guess. And then, we might move up on the list a little bit."
Morris Bridge Road can be re-evaluated prior to the 2023 - 2024 Pavement Improvement Program, according to the SCDOT.
