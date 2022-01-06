A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - We're digging into problems with Parris Bridge Road.
Also known as Highway 43, it goes through both Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties; from I-85, in Boiling Springs, to almost the state line.
Drivers say the road conditions get really bad in the Boiling Springs area near Fish Camp Road. And they're ready to see some improvements.
Just to give you an idea of how many potholes we're dealing with, the SCDOT says they've fixed 38 on this road over the past year.
Jessica Chapman reached out to us about the road.
“It’s a sore eye when you see the road looking like that, because it’s a state road," Chapman said, "And it shouldn’t look like that.”
You've heard of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," but what about "water under a troubled bridge?"
“There’s a problem with potholes—especially down at the bridge. They just get patched. And they mess up about a month later," said Chapman.
She's referring to the bridge over the Pacolet River. The pothole problems seem to start there and continue down Parris Bridge Road.
Nicole Butler has to take this road everyday to work.
"I’m stressed out from it, because I don’t know if something's going on with my tire, or if there’s something in the road that’s going to catch and pop my tires, or if something's laying in the road," Butler says, "Maybe there’s glass, nails. I’m not sure because of what gets pulled into the potholes”
Butler is careful about pulling into her driveway.
"It's scary pulling in. We’ve had to drive on our grass just to get out in some areas just because it’s so bumpy and damaging right there," Butler said.
Parris Bridge Road is about 13 miles long. The state's Department of Transportation says anywhere from 750 to 11,000 cars take this way each day, depending on the part.
Michael Schruggs says it has been this way for as long as he can remember.
“It’s terrible; like riding on a two-horse Wagon," Schruggs said.
Schruggs says all of the patch jobs on the road are not even worth the trouble.
“They’d have to repave it," said Schruggs, "It’s beyond patching. They’ve tried patching, but it’s not working”
Drivers are hoping for some enhancements.
“The road itself needs to be structured better first," Butler said, "And I would love for them to listen to their residents.”
The SCDOT says the 2022 Pavement Improvement Plan includes a little over a 2.5-mile section of Highway 43. Resurfacing starts at Sandy Ford Road and ends at Fish Camp Road.
That's about one-fourth of the 13-mile stretch. Chapman says it's too little, too late.
"It gives me a little hope, but when they say couple of years, it usually takes a long time," Chapman said, "So, that’s a couple of more years of people's cars getting damaged.”
