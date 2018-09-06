A geyser erupted in the middle of Main Street in Fountain Inn on Thursday.
A water main break shot water several feet in the air.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in front of the Bi-Lo.
Greenville Water said the leak was in the main service line.
Shawn Bell, City Administrator for the city of Fountain Inn, said about 330 customers were without water as Greenville Water worked to repair the pipe.
Bell said it may take up to four hours before water service is restored.
