GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) It's a chronic illness that can be painful for those it impacts. But a new program through GHS is hoping to better care for those with sickle cell disease, from children to adults.
The program launched this month, and it was started by a doctor with a passion for helping those with this disease.
GHS says they handle a good portion of those in the Upstate who have this disease.
Last year they saw about 450 patients from 10 counties. Around the nation, they estimate about 100,000 people have sickle cell disease. And this new program will mean specialized care options not easily available other places.
Dr. Alan Anderson is the medical director for the program. He explains that sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder of the red blood cells. Dr. Anderson explains that the cells change shape and can block the flow of oxygen
Dr. Anderson tells us, for a long time there's been a strong focus on caring and treating young patients. But lately there's been an alarming trend when it comes to adults.
"We know nationally that survival has been declining over the last 20 years for adults with sickle cell disease."
Dr Anderson wants to change that. So he is heading a brand new program at GHS, aimed at caring for sickle cell patients from birth through adulthood.
"We get to then take that patient and they get to stay with the same sickle cell disease team and stay with us and that's never been the case here in the Upstate."
It means that team, which is made up of doctors, nurses, social workers and psychologists, will cover a wide variety of the patient's needs, no matter their age.
"The goal of the program is to save lives, to provide the best clinical care so that our patients with sickle cell disease of all ages can have a good quality of life."
Dr. Anderson tells us he is also hoping this new program can bring research to the area that could help local patients, and he hopes to see imporvements in emotional health and well being for his patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.