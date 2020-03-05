Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, physicians and system leaders were on hand to preview the new 191,000 square foot expansion at the Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute at Pelham opening in mid march.
According to officials, the expansion will be adjacent to Pelham Medical Center and connected to the Gibbs Cancer Center facility that opened in 2013.
Services provided at the new facility will include surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology and rehabilitation services among others.
Features at the new facility will include a 120-seat conference center for community events, lectures and multidisciplinary clinics, a cafe that can accommodate 40 people, retail shop with accessories for cancer patients and a seven-story atrium.
