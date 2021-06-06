Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute celebrates Cancer Survivors Day

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute celebrated its 25th Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday.
Officials say that the event started at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Upward Star Center in Spartanburg.
The event was a drive-thru event according to officials.
Check out these photos from the event!
