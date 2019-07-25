GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate cupcake franchise will soon be no more, but they're teasing it's not the end for sugary sweets.
Gigi's Cupcakes announced on their Facebook page Thursday that at 5 p.m. on July 30, they will no longer operate as Gigi's Cupcakes Franchisees. The store, located on Pelham Road, asked anyone with loyalty credit to redeem it by that time and to also "savor your favorite flavors".
However, this may not be the end of the cupcake craze. When one person asked what the shop would be doing after July 30, the shop responded "I have a feeling cupcakes are in your horizon".
We've reached out to the shop for more information. Stay frosty for updates from FOX Carolina.
