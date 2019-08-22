Girl says man in white van tried to take her

Click here for updates on this story
DALLAS, GA (WGCL) -- Police are investigating a possible abduction attempt of a young girl in Paulding County.
The 11-year-old girl told police she was walking her dog around 6 p.m. in the Burnt Hickory on School Road in Dallas when a Hispanic man pulled up to her in a white work van.
The girl says the man ordered her inside but she was able to run home and alert her mother, who then called police.
Deputies responded to the area but were unable to find the man but they were able to obtain surveillance video which showed the van.
If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3016.
